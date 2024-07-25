sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:28 IST, July 25th 2024

Maharashtra Govt Urges Karnataka to Release More Water from Almatti Dam to Avoid Flooding

The state government has urged Karnataka to release more water from Almatti dam to avoid flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Govt Urges Karnataka to Release More Water from Almatti Dam to Avoid Flooding | Image: Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
