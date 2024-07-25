Published 14:28 IST, July 25th 2024
Maharashtra Govt Urges Karnataka to Release More Water from Almatti Dam to Avoid Flooding
The state government has urged Karnataka to release more water from Almatti dam to avoid flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
Maharashtra Govt Urges Karnataka to Release More Water from Almatti Dam to Avoid Flooding | Image: Wikimedia Commons
