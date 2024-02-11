English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Maharashtra Greenlights Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, Cutting Travel Time from 20 to 8 Hours

The project received its initial approval in March 2023 and carries the price tag of Rs 83,600 crore.

Digital Desk
Maharashtra greenlights Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth expressway
Maharashtra greenlights Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth expressway | Image:Google Maps / X
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: The Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, also known as Shaktipeeth Expressway, is all set to become a reality as the Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra Government has given its approval for the project's construction. The expressway, spanning 760 kilometres with six lanes, will connect Nagpur in Maharashtra to Goa. Named after the three Shaktipeeths it will pass through - Mahalaxmi, Tuljabhavani, and Patradevi and hence will become the longest expressway in Maharashtra.

Key Features of the Upcoming Expressway

Operated and maintained by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the expressway's approval is  the beginning of the land acquisition process. 

Once completed, it is expected to reduce travel time from Nagpur to Goa, slashing the journey from the current 20 hours to a mere 8 hours. This newfound connectivity will not only benefit commuters but also help and encourage industrialisation and employment opportunities along its route.

Geographic Coverage and Connectivity

According to the slated Plans the expressway will pass through 11 districts of Maharashtra and one district of Goa, the Nagpur-Goa Expressway will traverse regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Western Maharashtra. Further It will connect with other major expressways and national highways to boost overall transportation infrastructure in the region.

The project, which received approval in March 2023, carries a price tag of Rs 83,600 crore. While no specific deadline has been set for its completion, it is anticipated that the expressway will be operational by 2028-29. 

Boost to Maharashtra’s Religious Tourism 

Apart from enabling faster travel, the expressway is expected to boost religious tourism by providing easier access to prominent religious sites like Renuka Mata, Sevagram Ashram, and various temples and gurudwaras along its route.

With its overarching aim to  support connectivity, tourism, development, and economic growth, the Nagpur-Goa Expressway according to reports the initiative holds quite the potential for the region. Further reports indicate that the expressway  not only promises to transform travel experiences but is also representative of progress and development for Maharashtra and Goa.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

