×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

In Premeditated Murder, Engineering Student Digs Pit Before Killing, Burying College Mate

In a premeditated murder, an engineering student dug a pit before killing and burying her college mate, revealed the Ahmednagar police.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Murder
Engineering student murder in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar | Image:shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ahmednagar: The Ahmednagar police in Maharashtra have revealed shocking details in the murder of a 22-year-old engineering student by her college mate sending a shock wave across the city. The police investigation divulged that the deceased’s college mate along with two of his accomplices dug a pit at a secluded place in the city before abducting the woman and burying her body in the pit after she was killed. During the investigation, the police suspected that the motive behind the murder was extortion of money. However, the police are probing the matter to ascertain the truth. The police have recovered the car used in the crime along with the body remains of the deceased.

The police have identified the accused as Shivam Fulawale (21) and two of his accomplices Suresh Shivaji Indure (23) and Sagar Ramesh Jadhav (23). As per the police, the deceased identified as Bhagyashree, an engineering student pursuing Computer Science at Pune’s GH Raisoni College, was on March 30 kidnapped. She was killed on the same day by the accused in a rented car by the 3 accused.

Advertisement

Accused burnt the body with petrol before burying the remains in a pit

After killing the girl, the trio took the body to a secluded spot at Kamargaon village in Ahmednagar district, where they had already dug a pit. As per the probe, the accused burnt the body of the student with petrol and then buried her remains in the ground.

Advertisement

A senior police official stated, “During investigation, we found that the accused dug up the pit at the secluded place in Ahmednagar, a day prior to committing the crime, suggesting that this was a premeditated act.”

“Probe has revealed that the suspects used a car rented from a car-sharing platform and drove to Ahmednagar themselves. They gagged her to death in the car. They had returned the car to the service provider after committing the crime. We have recovered the car from the service provider as part of the probe,” the police official added.

Advertisement

Earlier investigation revealed that while a search was on for Bhagyashree after she went missing on March 30, her mother had received a ransom message on April 2 from Bhagyashree’s cell phone number.

In the message the accused informed the family of the deceased saying that they kidnapped Bhagyashree and sent abroad, even though they killed her the same day.

Advertisement

They allegedly asked her parents to transfer Rs 9 lakhs into her bank account as ransom for her release. It also threatened that if police were informed, pieces of her body would be thrown at their native village Harangul in Latur district.

Further investigation in the matter is being carried out. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

4 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

5 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

5 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

6 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

7 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

8 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

8 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

8 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

9 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

9 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

16 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

18 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

20 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

21 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

24 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

24 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo