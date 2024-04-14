Advertisement

Ahmednagar: The Ahmednagar police in Maharashtra have revealed shocking details in the murder of a 22-year-old engineering student by her college mate sending a shock wave across the city. The police investigation divulged that the deceased’s college mate along with two of his accomplices dug a pit at a secluded place in the city before abducting the woman and burying her body in the pit after she was killed. During the investigation, the police suspected that the motive behind the murder was extortion of money. However, the police are probing the matter to ascertain the truth. The police have recovered the car used in the crime along with the body remains of the deceased.

The police have identified the accused as Shivam Fulawale (21) and two of his accomplices Suresh Shivaji Indure (23) and Sagar Ramesh Jadhav (23). As per the police, the deceased identified as Bhagyashree, an engineering student pursuing Computer Science at Pune’s GH Raisoni College, was on March 30 kidnapped. She was killed on the same day by the accused in a rented car by the 3 accused.

Accused burnt the body with petrol before burying the remains in a pit

After killing the girl, the trio took the body to a secluded spot at Kamargaon village in Ahmednagar district, where they had already dug a pit. As per the probe, the accused burnt the body of the student with petrol and then buried her remains in the ground.

A senior police official stated, “During investigation, we found that the accused dug up the pit at the secluded place in Ahmednagar, a day prior to committing the crime, suggesting that this was a premeditated act.”

“Probe has revealed that the suspects used a car rented from a car-sharing platform and drove to Ahmednagar themselves. They gagged her to death in the car. They had returned the car to the service provider after committing the crime. We have recovered the car from the service provider as part of the probe,” the police official added.

Earlier investigation revealed that while a search was on for Bhagyashree after she went missing on March 30, her mother had received a ransom message on April 2 from Bhagyashree’s cell phone number.

In the message the accused informed the family of the deceased saying that they kidnapped Bhagyashree and sent abroad, even though they killed her the same day.

They allegedly asked her parents to transfer Rs 9 lakhs into her bank account as ransom for her release. It also threatened that if police were informed, pieces of her body would be thrown at their native village Harangul in Latur district.

Further investigation in the matter is being carried out.

