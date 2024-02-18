Updated September 7th, 2021 at 07:28 IST
Maharashtra: Jewellery worth over Rs 1 cr stolen from charitable trust's office
Jewellery worth over Rs one crore was allegedly stolen from the office of a charitable trust located at Nagpada in south Mumbai, police said on Monday.
The gold ornaments weighing 2.79 kg were stolen recently from the office of the trust which provides interest-free loans to members of a minority community, the official said quoting the FIR.
He said the stolen jewellery belongs to the people who mortgaged the valuables for the loan. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway, the official added.
