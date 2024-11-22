sb.scorecardresearch
  • Stage Set For Results In Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Who Will Win Narrative In This Round?

Published 22:06 IST, November 22nd 2024

Stage Set For Results In Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Who Will Win Narrative In This Round?

Votes will be counted from 8 am on November 23 and trends are expected to emerge in the next two hours. Catch all the election results live on Republic World

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024
Counting of votes in Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM on November 23. | Image: ANI
21:55 IST, November 22nd 2024

