Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:29 IST
Maharashtra Logs 63 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death
The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.81 per cent.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday registered 63 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, the health department said. Out of the total cases in the state, Mumbai accounted for 23 cases. The fatality was reported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the department said in a bulletin.
The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.81 per cent. The state currently has 250 patients infected with the new JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron, said the bulletin.
Advertisement
The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a separate 'variant of interest' (VoI) given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a 'low' global public health risk. The bulletin said 113 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent. The health department said 10,054 tests were conducted state-wide in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19.
(With PTI inputs)
Advertisement
Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.