Mumbai: A man in Maharashtra’s Mumbai brutally killed his own brother by allegedly hitting him on his head multiple times over a property dispute. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area after a dispute over providing a home for rehabilitation erupted between the two brothers leading to the death of one by another.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subodh Sawant, while the accused has been identified as Deepak Sawant. The Meghwadi Police has arrested accused Deepak Sawant in connection with the case.

Subodh resided in a chawl in Jogeshwari East with his family, the chawl was slated for redevelopment. The home, registered under his mother's name, was to be replaced with a new one as part of the redevelopment; however, Subodh was opposed to the idea. This had caused frequent arguments with his family.

On Tuesday, an argument between Deepak and Subodh escalated, resulting in Deepak striking Subodh on the head with a hard object. Subodh sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his wounds. Upon receiving the information, Meghwadi police swiftly arrived at the scene, registering a case and apprehending Deepak.

