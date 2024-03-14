×

Updated August 31st, 2023 at 23:07 IST

Maharashtra: Man entering Mantralaya detained after knife is found in his bag

A man was detained on Thursday after a knife was found in his bag when he was entering Mantralaya, the Maharashtra secretariat complex in south Mumbai, a police official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Mantralaya
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
The man, who is being questioned at present, is from Umarga tehsil in Osmanabad district, he said.

"While entering the new administrative building of Mantralaya in the afternoon for some work, his bag was scanned and a knife was found inside. Police personnel at the site detained him and he is being questioned about why he was in possession of a knife," the official said. 

Published August 31st, 2023 at 23:07 IST

