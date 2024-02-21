Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Building in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway

Following the outbreak of fire, a thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire area resulting in people feeling suffocated.

Abhishek Tiwari
Fire at building in Mumbai
Massive fire breaks out at a building in Mumbai | Image:ANI
  1 min read
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon leading to a chaotic situation in the area. Following the outbreak of fire, a thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire area resulting in people feeling suffocated. The fire incident occurred in Mumbai’s Dahisar East area.

On information, local police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot located at Dahisar East and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

The police personnel along with the fire department personnel initiated a rescue operation and safely rescued several people from the building.

No information regarding any loss of life has surfaced during the incident.

A fire official stated that the fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire underway.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:06 IST

