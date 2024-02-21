Massive fire breaks out at a building in Mumbai | Image: ANI

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon leading to a chaotic situation in the area. Following the outbreak of fire, a thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire area resulting in people feeling suffocated. The fire incident occurred in Mumbai’s Dahisar East area.

On information, local police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot located at Dahisar East and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.

The police personnel along with the fire department personnel initiated a rescue operation and safely rescued several people from the building.

No information regarding any loss of life has surfaced during the incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Dahisar East. Fire tenders at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway pic.twitter.com/5AbJlQnkdP — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

A fire official stated that the fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire underway.

