Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Building in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway
Following the outbreak of fire, a thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire area resulting in people feeling suffocated.
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon leading to a chaotic situation in the area. Following the outbreak of fire, a thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire area resulting in people feeling suffocated. The fire incident occurred in Mumbai’s Dahisar East area.
On information, local police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot located at Dahisar East and efforts to douse the fire were initiated.
The police personnel along with the fire department personnel initiated a rescue operation and safely rescued several people from the building.
No information regarding any loss of life has surfaced during the incident.
A fire official stated that the fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire underway.
