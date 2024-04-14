×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Engulfs Government Office in Mumbai's BKC Area, Rescue Operation Underway

A massive fire ripped through a multi-storey government office at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area of ​​Mumbai on Saturday.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Fire in government office in Mumbai
Fire in government office in Mumbai | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: A massive fire ripped through a multi-storey government office at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area of ​​Mumbai on Saturday. On information, a team of fire brigade along with the local police rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to control the fire. According to the information, the fire broke out on two floors of the building at BKC on Saturday afternoon, following which the firefighting operations were initiated to douse the fire and rescue people stuck in the building.

No one was reported injured in the blaze that erupted around 3.15 pm on the third and fourth floor of the Balaram building located next to the family court at BKC area in Mumbai. An official of the fire department confirmed the news saying that all people present in the building at the time of the incident were timely rescued and shifted to safe places.

As per information, it is a 'level one' (minor) fire. Four fire engines and water tankers were sent to the spot, where the fire tenders sprung into action in a bid to bring the blaze under control.  

During the fire, thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the spot where the building caught fire.

Fire was reported in a housing pay and accounts department building near the Family Court at BKC.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

