Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane Clarifies 'Mini-Pakistan' Remark, Says 'Kerala Part of India'

Pune: Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday clarified his controversial "Mini-Pakistan" remark, saying that Kerala is undoubtedly a part of India. He explained that he was drawing a comparison between the situation in Kerala and Pakistan, not suggesting any separation. Rane further noted that if the treatment of 'Hindus' in Pakistan is akin to what is happening in India, appropriate action should be taken against it.

Rane while addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district, was quoted by a news agency as saying, "Kerala is mini Pakistan that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them."

“We want our country, which is a Hindu Rashtra, to remain a Hindu Rashtra,”, Rane said to news agency, stressing that "Hindus" must be protected in every way.

"Kerala is very much part of India. However, the decreasing population of Hindus is something everyone should worry about. The religious conversion of Hindus into Muslims and Christians (Islam and Christianity) has become an everyday thing there. The love jihad cases where Hindu women are targeted are also increasing there. I was comparing the situation (in Kerala) with Pakistan. The way Hindus are treated in Pakistan if such situations happen in our very own country, we must take action against that. That is what I was trying to say in my speech," Nitish Rane added.

Rane further said that he was stating facts and was accompanied by a person who has helped "12,000 Hindu women" by stopping them from getting converted to "Islam and Christianity." He maintained that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have won in the Wayanad constituency because they received support from terrorist organisations.

"The entire situation can be compared. I was just stating the facts. I was accompanied by a gentleman who has helped 12,000 Hindu women by stopping them from getting converted to Islam and Christianity.

What I said about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, you ask anyone in the Wayanad constituency. Who are the people who support them? Which are the organisations that support them? A lot of local BJP leaders have said the same thing. Can Congress come out and say we are wrong? Can they say that there is not a single terrorist organisation that supported Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in the elections? Let them say. We will give more proof. Whatever I said was based on facts," Rane added.

In a speech, Rane compared Kerala to "Mini-Pakistan," saying that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were elected as members of Parliament for precisely this reason.

"Kerala is mini Pakistan that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," Rane said while addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district.

Rane, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, was speaking at a function on the occasion of Shiv Pratap Din, the anniversary of a historic incident when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had killed Afzal Khan when he made these remarks.

Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and questioned the need for Rane to remain part of the cabinet. He said that Rane's work was to do this only.