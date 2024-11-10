sb.scorecardresearch
  • Maharashtra: Nana Patole Suspends 16 Rebel Candidates Of Congress Party Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Published 21:41 IST, November 10th 2024

Maharashtra: Nana Patole Suspends 16 Rebel Candidates Of Congress Party Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Congress State President Nana Patole suspends 16 rebel candidates of the Congress party for a period of 6 years.

Congress State President Nana Patole suspends 16 rebel candidates of the Congress party
