Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated August 26th, 2023 at 10:19 IST

Maharashtra: Nigerian national held, MD drug worth Rs 10 lakh seized

"Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a parking spot in Kopar Khairane and nabbed the accused around 9 pm," the police official said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative Image
Representative Image, Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
 Police have arrested a Nigerian national in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and seized from him mephedrone or MD drug worth around Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Saturday. The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on Friday night, he said. "Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a parking spot in Kopar Khairane and nabbed the accused around 9 pm," the police official said.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Nnachor Paul, was found carrying 100 grams of the MD drug, he said. Following this, he was formally arrested and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him. 

Published August 26th, 2023 at 10:19 IST

