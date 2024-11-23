Maharashtra Poll Results: Andhra Pradesh CM Congratulates Mahayuti

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance on securing a historic mandate in Maharashtra.

"Congratulations to the Mahayuti Alliance on securing a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This victory reflects people's continued trust in the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, whose strategic vision, transformative policies and devotion to the people are paving the way for a Viksit Bharat to emerge," Naidu said.

Extending greetings to the Mahayuti alliance over the election victory, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the mandate reflects the tremendous trust of the people of Maharashtra in the visionary leadership of Modi.

“The people of Maharashtra have chosen development, honesty, the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray Ji, Sanatana Dharma, Unity over division and a vision to build a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra,” said the actor – politician in a post on X.

The land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has always stood as a symbol of truth, valour, and justice, has once again chosen the path of progress and integrity, he said.

Further, Kalyan said he is looking forward to mutual cooperation between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh for the development and welfare of our people.

Meanwhile, AP BJP chief D Purandeswari in a post greeted all the party karyakartas, leaders, and people of Maharashtra over the victory.

The people of Maharashtra have sent a clear message against the divisive politics of Congress, she said.

The poll outcome reflects a rejection of the INDI Alliance's mindset, and shows that the BJP's vision, as articulated by PM Modi, resonates with the people.

Together, we are paving the way for Maharashtra's development, she added.

As per the latest counting trends, Mahayuti Alliance is heading towards landslide victory in Maharashtra.