  • Maharashtra Polls: Allies Set For Face Off in 29 Out of 288 Assembly seats

Published 16:46 IST, November 9th 2024

Maharashtra Polls: Allies Set For Face Off in 29 Out of 288 Assembly seats

The opposition alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress will engage in such face-offs in 21 assembly constituencies.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra polls: Friendly face-offs between allies in 29 out of 288 assembly seats | Image: PTI
16:46 IST, November 9th 2024