Published 17:23 IST, November 16th 2024
Maharashtra Polls: Rs 5.55 Crore in Cash Seized from Vehicle in Thane
Static surveillance team (SST) of the Election Commission seized Rs 5.55 crore in cash from a vehicle in the Kalyan Rural assembly constituency of Maharashtra.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Cash seized by SST in Thane amid Maharashtra polls | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:23 IST, November 16th 2024