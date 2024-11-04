Published 10:35 IST, November 4th 2024
Maharashtra Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Takes U-Turn, Says Won't Back Any Party or Candidate
Taking a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra assembly polls
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Taking a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra assembly polls | Image: PTI
10:35 IST, November 4th 2024