Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Maharashtra: 8,000 Resident Doctors to Go on State-Wide Indefinite Strike From Today

Some 8,000 resident doctors will be going on a state-wide indefinite strike from today at 5 pm.

Digital Desk
Doctors, Nuh, Haryana
Image used for representation. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Medical professionals from Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) will go on a state-wide indefinite strike from today starting at 5 pm, demanding better hostel accommodation, hike in stipend and clearance of arrears.

"Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears," MARD President Dr Abhijit Helge.

Advertisement

This comes as a similar protest was organised earlier, but was called off due to faith in the government, said the president.

"We, the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government's words and called off our strike multiple times previously. Despite the distressing situation of resident doctors, the benefit of doubt was always given to the authority, and we entrusted them to do the right thing in timely manner to ensure the welfare of Resident doctors. However regardless of our innumerable pleas, it seems our genuine concerns have fallen on deaf ears. Having been pushed to the limit by the cruel disregard towards the resident doctor's legitimate demands, we, the Representative Body of the Resident doctors are left with no choice but to go on a pan-Maharashtra indefinite strike."

Advertisement

However, the emergency services will remain operational to ensure that proper and provisional medical care is being provided to the people despite strike.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

8 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

8 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

8 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

8 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

15 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

15 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

15 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

15 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maha: 8,000 Resident Doctors to Go on Indefinite Strike From Today

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Shocking Assault On Media By Mamata Cops, Republic Bangla Reporter Held

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Seattle Officer Not Charged for Killing Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Nikkei surpasses all-time closing high as chip stocks rally on Nvidia's

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Dollar remains stable ahead PMI Data

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo