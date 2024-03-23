Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:52 IST
Maharashtra: Road Submerged After Water Pipeline Burst in Mumbai's Borivali
The roads in Mumbai’s Borivali on Friday evening left submerged after a water pipeline burst near Shimpoli Metro station.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: The roads in Mumbai’s Borivali on Friday evening left submerged after a water pipeline burst in the area. The incident occurred near Shimpoli Metro station in Borivali, which led to a massive traffic jam in the area as submerged roads resulted in halting of smooth movement of traffic.
According to the reports, the water pipeline burst in the evening following which heavy flow of water submerged the entire stretch of road near Shimpoli Metro station. The flowing water on roads resulted in interrupting the traffic movement.
Advertisement
A video of the bursting of a water pipeline and water flowing in the road was also shared by the news agency ANI. It is being said that the civic authorities were informed about the incident, following which an effort was initiated to stop the flowing of water on the road.
Advertisement
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.