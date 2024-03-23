Advertisement

Mumbai: The roads in Mumbai’s Borivali on Friday evening left submerged after a water pipeline burst in the area. The incident occurred near Shimpoli Metro station in Borivali, which led to a massive traffic jam in the area as submerged roads resulted in halting of smooth movement of traffic.

According to the reports, the water pipeline burst in the evening following which heavy flow of water submerged the entire stretch of road near Shimpoli Metro station. The flowing water on roads resulted in interrupting the traffic movement.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Water pipeline bursts near Shimpoli Metro Station in Borivali. pic.twitter.com/mAgwDFfLWs — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024





A video of the bursting of a water pipeline and water flowing in the road was also shared by the news agency ANI. It is being said that the civic authorities were informed about the incident, following which an effort was initiated to stop the flowing of water on the road.

