Updated April 17th, 2022 at 20:20 IST

Maharashtra sees 127 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 646

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 127 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 78,75,845, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

So far, 77,27,372 people have been discharged post recovery, including 107 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 646, he said.

As 21,6534 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the overall test count in the state went up to 7,98,66,301, the official said.

State health department data showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 55 cases, taking its tally to 10,57,843, while the toll stood at 19,562, the official said.

The tally in Mumbai metropolitan region increased by 80 to touch 22,32,542, while the count of deaths remained at 39,826.

Pune division reported 34 cases, while Nashik, Latur and Kolhapur divisions saw four cases each, and Nagpur division saw one case. There was no addition to the tally in Akola and Aurangabad divisions.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 78,75,845; death toll 1,47,827; recoveries 77,27,372; active cases 646; total tests 7,98,66,301. PTI MR BNM NP NP

Published April 17th, 2022 at 20:20 IST

