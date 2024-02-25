Advertisement

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 137 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the state's tally to 78,76,041 and the toll to 1,47,830, an official said. The addition to the tally was more than double of the 59 cases detected on Monday, when the fatality count was zero.

While Mumbai accounted for 85 of the 137 cases, the three deaths comprised two in Pune city and one in Parbhani, he said. So far, 77,27,551 people have been discharged post recovery so far, including 108 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 660.

State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Osmanabad, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Wardha had no active case at present. It also revealed that the fatality count was 1.87 per cent, the recovery rate stood at 98.11 pe cent, and the examination of 28,539 samples in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of tests in Maharashtra to 7,99,13,475. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases: 137, Fatality: 3, Active cases: 660, Tests conducted for the day: 28,539.