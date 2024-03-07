×

Updated August 7th, 2022 at 19:54 IST

Maharashtra sees 1,812 COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active cases stand at 12,011

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,812 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 80,59,732 and the toll to 1,48,139, the state health department said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
COVID-19
Image: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A day earlier, the state had reported 1,931 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities The department also said 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state. All these cases are from Pune.

A day earlier, the state had reported 1,931 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities The department also said 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state. All these cases are from Pune.

"Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said.

The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 275 and of BA.2.75 patients to 250.

Maharashtra is now left with 12,011 active cases.

Of the 1,812 cases, the highest 740 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 336 in the Pune circle, 303 in the Nagpur circle, 156 in the Nashik circle, 95 in the Latur circle, 76 in the Akola circle, 64 in the Kolhapur circle, and 42 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.

The lone COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported in Mumbai city, the department said.

A total of 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,99,582, the department said.

Of the 12,011 COVID-19 patients in the state, the highest 2,924 active cases are in the Pune district, 2,734 in the Mumbai district, and 1,175 in the Nagpur district.

Maharashtra's current recovery rate is 98.01% and the fatality rate is 1.83%.

With 34,966 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,34,36,135, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,59,732; fresh cases 1,812; death toll 1,48,139; recoveries 78,99,582; active cases 12,011; total tests 8,34,36,135. 

Published August 7th, 2022 at 19:54 IST

