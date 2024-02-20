English
Updated April 16th, 2022 at 21:46 IST

Maharashtra: Senior citizen who shot dead daughter-in-law for delay in serving breakfast surrenders

A 76-year-old Thane resident who allegedly shot dead his daughter-in-law for delay in serving breakfast has surrendered to police late Saturday evening, an official said.

Kashinath Pandurang Patil had fled after firing at his daughter-in-law Seema Ravindra Patil (42) from his revolver in their Rabodi home on Thursday morning and the latter succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning at a nearby hospital, police had said. An official said Patil, a builder, walked into the police station and surrendered.

He has been arrested under provisions of the IPC and Arms Act for murder and other offences, Rabodi police station senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar said. 

