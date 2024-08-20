sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Two 3-Year-Olds Sexually Assaulted by School Sweeper, Massive Protests in Maharashtra's Badlapur

Published 15:13 IST, August 20th 2024

Two 3-Year-Olds Sexually Assaulted by School Sweeper, Massive Protests in Maharashtra's Badlapur

Massive protests are being staged at the Badlapur Station after two 3-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in Maharashtra's Badlapur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Protests in Badlapur After Nursery School Girls Sexually Assaulted
Protests in Badlapur After Nursery School Girls Sexually Assaulted | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:14 IST, August 20th 2024