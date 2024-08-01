Published 16:38 IST, August 1st 2024
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Pushes Girlfriend Off Building in Satara, Days After Navi Mumbai Incident
The accused, identified as Dhruv Chikkar, and the victim, Aarushi Mishra, were both students at Krishna Medical College in Karad.
The accused, identified as Dhruv Chikkar, and the victim, Aarushi Mishra, were both students at Krishna Medical College in Karad. | Image: Republic Digital
