sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Ismail Haniyeh |

Published 16:38 IST, August 1st 2024

Maharashtra Shocker: Man Pushes Girlfriend Off Building in Satara, Days After Navi Mumbai Incident

The accused, identified as Dhruv Chikkar, and the victim, Aarushi Mishra, were both students at Krishna Medical College in Karad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The accused, identified as Dhruv Chikkar, and the victim, Aarushi Mishra, were both students at Krishna Medical College in Karad.
The accused, identified as Dhruv Chikkar, and the victim, Aarushi Mishra, were both students at Krishna Medical College in Karad. | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:38 IST, August 1st 2024