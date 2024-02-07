Advertisement

On Monday, Jan 22 two tiger carcasses were discovered in the Kolsa forest range of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, with one of them a two-year-old cub, partially consumed at the rear. The other tiger, a six-year-old exhibited critical injury marks and was found a few meters away. Autopsies conducted on the carcasses indicated that these two large felines were likely killed by another tiger following an intense and bloody territorial altercation. Disturbingly, the cub's carcass showed signs of cannibalisation.

Autopsy reports and evidence

Autopsy reports and circumstantial evidence strongly suggest the involvement of a dominant male tiger, T-192, in the unfortunate incident. Nandkishore Kale, the Deputy Director (Core) of the reserve, mentioned that T-192 had been captured on camera traps in the same area and efforts are underway to confirm if it is indeed the same tiger responsible for the deaths of the two other tigers.

Kale revealed that the staff at the Panghat protection hut, where the tigers met their demise had observed intense tiger clashes spanning two days. It's noteworthy that this area is designated as a non-tourism zone. While signs point towards cannibalism, Kale emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.

Advertisement

What is cannibalism and how does it work in animals?

"Cannibalism is a natural phenomenon, where tigers target cubs not sired by them. However, tigers feeding on them is something that needs to be studied. This happens in parks, where tiger density is high," said Bombay Natural History Society director Kishor Rithe.

Advertisement

Aditya Joshi from the Wildlife Conservation Trust asserted that tigers are not habitual cannibals but acknowledged that they may exhibit such behaviour under specific circumstances.

"When one tiger is killed by another in a territorial fight, the victor could eat a portion of the vanquished," he added.

