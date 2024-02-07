Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Minister of Marathi Language and School Education, Deepak Kesarkar, announced on Monday a significant budget allocation of Rs 260 crore for the construction of a Marathi language complex in Marine Lines, South Mumbai. The minister shared this exciting news during the closing ceremony of the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2024' held in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Addressing the audience, Minister Kesarkar highlighted the importance of the proposed Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Marine Lines, emphasizing its role in centralizing and intensifying efforts for the preservation and promotion of the Marathi language. Additionally, he outlined plans for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Navi Mumbai catering to literary figures and a dedicated bhavan in Wai, Satara, in memory of Tarkatirtha Pt. Laxman Shastri Joshi, showcasing the government's commitment to cultural spaces.

What is the need for a Marathi language complex?

In a move to foster international collaboration, Minister Kesarkar revealed agreements with three countries to facilitate contributions towards the promotion of the Marathi language.

Furthermore, a dedicated annual budget of Rs 50 crore has been earmarked specifically for the dissemination and promotion of Marathi language initiatives.

The Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2024, which served as a platform for diverse initiatives promoting global Marathi culture, witnessed the unveiling of these ambitious plans.