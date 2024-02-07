Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Maharashtra to Get Rs 260-Crore Marathi Language Bhavan at Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here

A significant budget allocation of Rs 260 crore for the construction of a Marathi language complex in Marine Lines, South Mumbai has been announced.

Isha Bhandari
Maharashtra to Get Rs 260-Crore Marathi Language Bhavan at Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra to Get Rs 260-Crore Marathi Language Bhavan at Navi Mumbai | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Minister of Marathi Language and School Education, Deepak Kesarkar, announced on Monday a significant budget allocation of Rs 260 crore for the construction of a Marathi language complex in Marine Lines, South Mumbai. The minister shared this exciting news during the closing ceremony of the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2024' held in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Addressing the audience, Minister Kesarkar highlighted the importance of the proposed Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Marine Lines, emphasizing its role in centralizing and intensifying efforts for the preservation and promotion of the Marathi language. Additionally, he outlined plans for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Navi Mumbai catering to literary figures and a dedicated bhavan in Wai, Satara, in memory of Tarkatirtha Pt. Laxman Shastri Joshi, showcasing the government's commitment to cultural spaces.

What is the need for a Marathi language complex? 

In a move to foster international collaboration, Minister Kesarkar revealed agreements with three countries to facilitate contributions towards the promotion of the Marathi language. 

Furthermore, a dedicated annual budget of Rs 50 crore has been earmarked specifically for the dissemination and promotion of Marathi language initiatives.

Advertisement

The Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2024, which served as a platform for diverse initiatives promoting global Marathi culture, witnessed the unveiling of these ambitious plans. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  5. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement