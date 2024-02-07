Advertisement

Maharashtra Weather: Maharashtra experienced a sharp dip in minimum temperature as cold winds from the north swept through the state. There are numerous locations throughout the state where the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees. The wheat research center in Niphad has recorded the lowest temperature of the season at 4.4 degrees Celsius, indicating that North Maharashtra is experiencing a cold wave.

Cold Wave Hits Maharashtra

There's a cold wave that has hit North Maharashtra with temperatures below five degrees. Maharashtra is experiencing an increasing amount of cold weather. The minimum temperature has fallen below 9 degrees in Nashik, Nagar, Nagpur, and Yavatmal. With a temperature of 4.4 degrees, the wheat research center in Niphad recorded the lowest statewide temperature this season.

The Dhule College of Agriculture recorded a temperature of 4.6 degrees. The state's remaining regions see low temperatures ranging from 9 to 17 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha may get further hailstorms today, the 26th.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pune Weather: Shirur Becomes Coldest Place With Temperature Dropping To 7.4°C, NDA Records 7.6°C

However, to highlight just how cold North India still remains, Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the 25th. Punjab experiences minimal temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees, as do Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. North India is expected to have fog, cold waves, and chilly days.