Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Maharashtra Weather Alert: Severe Cold Wave In Pune And Mumbai, Unseasonal Rain Warning In Vidarbha

Maharashtra Weather: IMD predicts that the state will see low temperatures for the next few days.

Pritam Saha
Maharashtra Weather Forecast
Maharashtra Weather Forecast | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maharashtra Weather Forecast: In Marathwada and Vidarbha, rainy weather is anticipated today. It is likely that isolated parts in the Vidarbha districts of Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Amravati would receive rain.  Furthermore, it is predicted that cyclonic winds will result in a drop in temperature. The temperature has dropped in Pune and Mumbai. It's also cold in Nashik's Jalgaon neighborhood.

Non-Stop Rain Alert

Some areas of Maharashtra are expected to have non-stop rain today and tomorrow, according to data from the Pune Observatory. East Vidarbha may have some light rain starting today, according to the IMD's forecast.  It might possibly rain a little bit in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Drop In Temperature

In the three to four days after January 25, northerly winds are expected to cause a decrease in the lowest temperature. For the next five to seven days, the weather in the state—aside from Vidarbha—will stay dry. It is probable that Vidarbha will experience isolated areas of very light rain over the next 72 hours. The majority of Pune's sky will be clear. There's a chance of light fog throughout the next 72 hours, and the sky will continue to be partly cloudy at times on the 23rd and 24th. Two to three degrees Celsius are predicted to be the lowest temperature after January 25.

Severe Cold Wave

Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai may experience hail. In the meantime, the weather service has forecast that the state will continue to experience low temperatures for the next few days. Santacruz is expected to reach 15–16°C, Thane 14–15°C, Kalyan and the interiors 12–13°C!  It's expected to get below 10°C in Pune! The interior of Maharashtra, particularly the northern portion of the state, will see more acute cold. Temperatures are in the single digits, especially in the areas close to Jalgaon, Nashik.

North India is still experiencing extreme cold. Along with highways and railroads, air routes have also been affected by the fog. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for heavy fog and cold in Delhi-NCR. For most of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh, heavy fog and cold temperatures are also forecast for today.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World9 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  3. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement