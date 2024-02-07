Advertisement

Maharashtra Weather Forecast: In Marathwada and Vidarbha, rainy weather is anticipated today. It is likely that isolated parts in the Vidarbha districts of Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Amravati would receive rain. Furthermore, it is predicted that cyclonic winds will result in a drop in temperature. The temperature has dropped in Pune and Mumbai. It's also cold in Nashik's Jalgaon neighborhood.

Non-Stop Rain Alert

Some areas of Maharashtra are expected to have non-stop rain today and tomorrow, according to data from the Pune Observatory. East Vidarbha may have some light rain starting today, according to the IMD's forecast. It might possibly rain a little bit in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Drop In Temperature

In the three to four days after January 25, northerly winds are expected to cause a decrease in the lowest temperature. For the next five to seven days, the weather in the state—aside from Vidarbha—will stay dry. It is probable that Vidarbha will experience isolated areas of very light rain over the next 72 hours. The majority of Pune's sky will be clear. There's a chance of light fog throughout the next 72 hours, and the sky will continue to be partly cloudy at times on the 23rd and 24th. Two to three degrees Celsius are predicted to be the lowest temperature after January 25.

Severe Cold Wave

Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai may experience hail. In the meantime, the weather service has forecast that the state will continue to experience low temperatures for the next few days. Santacruz is expected to reach 15–16°C, Thane 14–15°C, Kalyan and the interiors 12–13°C! It's expected to get below 10°C in Pune! The interior of Maharashtra, particularly the northern portion of the state, will see more acute cold. Temperatures are in the single digits, especially in the areas close to Jalgaon, Nashik.

North India is still experiencing extreme cold. Along with highways and railroads, air routes have also been affected by the fog. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for heavy fog and cold in Delhi-NCR. For most of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh, heavy fog and cold temperatures are also forecast for today.