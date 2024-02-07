Advertisement

Maharashtra Weather: While extreme cold is being felt across the nation, the Meteorological Department has once again forecast the likelihood of unseasonal rain. Over the coming days, two disturbances to the west are probably going to intensify. As a result, another shift in the atmosphere has been expected by the Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the next two to three days, Maharashtra is expected to see unseasonal rain. This means that the agricultural crops will probably take a serious damage once more.

Extreme Cold And Chances Of Rain

The cold has become more severe in North India. Numerous regions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been impacted by dense fog and bitter cold. However, there is a chance of rain in Maharashtra and the Kashmir Valley due to the emergence of a low pressure region over Bangladesh. Extreme cold has been plaguing Marathwada, Vidarbha, West Maharashtra, Maharashtra, over the past few weeks. For the next three days, rain is expected in certain areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada, according to the meteorological department. In addition, a rain warning has been issued for Konkan and West Maharashtra. According to the Meteorological Department, cyclonic winds that are blowing over Konkan and the neighboring territories have fostered a favorable atmosphere for rain in the state.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The nation as a whole as well as the state have seen significant drops in temperature. The minimum temperature in Konkan has decreased considerably during the past few days. Mumbai is also experiencing a sharp decline in temperature. In Mumbai, it is currently 14.8 degrees. In Dahanoot, the minimum temperature has hit 15.3 degrees Celsius, while in Ratnagiri, it has reached 17.1 degrees Celsius. Matheran is now seeing a temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius. It is evident that many cities are experiencing a drop in temperature.

Interior temperatures are expected to reach 10°C, but overnight high winds in the suburbs will make it feel even colder—nearly 12 or 13°C! Since the past 24 hours, the powerful influence of chilly winds has taken center stage. Over the next two to three days, there will be high wind and reduced humidity, signaling the arrival of winter. It's possible that more records will be broken.