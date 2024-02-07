Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Maharashtra Weather: Extreme Coldwave Warning For Jalgaon And Nashik; Pune Likely To Drop Below 10°C

Minimum temperature will decrease by roughly two degrees in a span of 48 hours. After February 5, there will be clear skies for 3-4 days in a row in Pune.

Pritam Saha
Maharashtra Weather Forecast
Maharashtra Weather Forecast | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Maharashtra Weather Alert: Prepare yourself for the final Coldwave spell in Maharashtra. As it moves eastward, the Western Disturbance is forming a trough. There's a good air circulation across North West Rajasthan, and Maharashtra is expected to experience a strong coldwave! There will be more cold due to the strong winds coming from the north in the districts of Pune, Mumbai, Satara, Nashik, and Kolhapur. Furthermore, colder temperatures are expected in Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Temperature fluctuations are expected on February 5 and 6. It got as high as 10 degrees Celsius in Pune on Thursday. Moreover, for the past few days, Mumbai has avoided the winter. It will, however, come back.

Chilly North Wind For Next Two Days

The Western Disturbance, according to the Pune Observatory, has taken the shape of a trough line and is moving eastward. A strong air current has developed over North West Rajasthan. Over North India, a jet stream and strong winds have formed. There is also air movement from Tamil Nadu's north to western Vidarbha. As a result, the state is becoming more humid. Pune and the state's north central regions may experience chilly north wind throughout the course of the next 48 hours. Thus, there's a chance that the lowest temperature will drop. 

Temperature To Drop By 3 Degrees

It is probable that the sky in and around Pune will stay clear. The sky will occasionally be partially cloudy on February 3–4. In India, there will be some light fog throughout the next hour. The minimum temperature will decrease by roughly two degrees in a span of 48 hours. After February 5, there will be clear skies for three or four days in a row in Pune. The minimum temperature likely to drop by three degrees Celsius due to northerly winds. The temperature will dip on February 4th, 5th, and 6th, making the days feel chilly.

Temperature Dip In Mumbai And Santacruz

In several areas of Madhya Maharashtra and North Maharashtra, the minimum temperature has dropped. The minimum temperature in Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Jalgaon, and Mumbai is predicted to dip by two to three degrees. It's expected that Santacruz will reach 15–16°C once more, Thane will reach 14–15°C, and Kalyan and the interior will likely reach 12–13°C! The nation and the state have both seen significant drops in temperature. In Konkan, the minimum temperature has decreased dramatically over the past few days. 

The severe winter is still going strong in the country's north. Rain is expected in Delhi and the Kani areas, the Meteorological Department has advised. In addition, there is still snowfall in the mountain ranges, which is causing a lot of cold winds to blow into the state. Also, due to the cyclical conditions created, the temperature of the state is also changing.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

