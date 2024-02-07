Advertisement

Maharashtra Weather Updates: For the previous several days, the state's temperature has fluctuated greatly. In addition to the cold, the state is expected to see unusually light rainfall. There is moisture in the state due to the strong winds that originate from the Bay of Bengal. As such, the state is expected to see low temperatures, with some regions also expecting light rain. Some parts of Vidarbha are expected to experience intense rain in the next 48 hours. As for Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, the cold weather is still there. In Pune on Wednesday, a temperature of ten degrees Celsius was noted. Kolhapur district is still experiencing cold, as are Pune, Mumbai, Satara, Nashik, and others.

The Meteorological Department reports that a Western Disturbance is moving from Pakistan toward North West India and that a strong jet stream is sweeping over North India. As a result, for the next few days, the sky over the state will generally remain clear with irregular patches of partly cloudy sky.

Advertisement

Rainfall In Vidarbha

Throughout the next 48 hours, Vidarbha is expected to have irregular light showers and a small rise in the lowest temperature. It's also possible that the maximum temperature will drop because of the occasional patch of cloud cover in the sky. From February 5 on, the sky will be clear. For the next four to five days, cold northerly winds are predicted to cause the lowest temperature to dip even lower.

Advertisement

Pune Weather Forecast

The next 72 hours will see generally bright skies with periodical clouds over Pune and its surroundings. There is also a chance of light fog. In Shivajinagar, a three to four-degree drop in temperature is predicted. Also, there's a chance that the temperature may fall on February 5, 6, and 7. It will thus feel chilly during the day on February 4, 5, and 6.

Advertisement

The severe winter is still ongoing in the nation's north. In Delhi and the neighboring areas, rain is expected, according to the Meteorological Department. Snow is anticipated in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the meantime.