Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Maharashtra Weather: Unseasonal Rain To Accompany Cold In Vidarbha, Temperature To Drop More In Pune

The cold weather persists in Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha. On Wednesday, 10 degrees Celsius were recorded in Pune.

Pritam Saha
Maharashtra Weather Forecast
Maharashtra Weather Forecast | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maharashtra Weather Updates: For the previous several days, the state's temperature has fluctuated greatly. In addition to the cold, the state is expected to see unusually light rainfall. There is moisture in the state due to the strong winds that originate from the Bay of Bengal. As such, the state is expected to see low temperatures, with some regions also expecting light rain. Some parts of Vidarbha are expected to experience intense rain in the next 48 hours. As for Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, the cold weather is still there. In Pune on Wednesday, a temperature of ten degrees Celsius was noted. Kolhapur district is still experiencing cold, as are Pune, Mumbai, Satara, Nashik, and others.

The Meteorological Department reports that a Western Disturbance is moving from Pakistan toward North West India and that a strong jet stream is sweeping over North India. As a result, for the next few days, the sky over the state will generally remain clear with irregular patches of partly cloudy sky. 

Advertisement

Rainfall In Vidarbha 

Throughout the next 48 hours, Vidarbha is expected to have irregular light showers and a small rise in the lowest temperature. It's also possible that the maximum temperature will drop because of the occasional patch of cloud cover in the sky. From February 5 on, the sky will be clear. For the next four to five days, cold northerly winds are predicted to cause the lowest temperature to dip even lower.

Advertisement

Pune Weather Forecast

The next 72 hours will see generally bright skies with periodical clouds over Pune and its surroundings. There is also a chance of light fog. In Shivajinagar, a three to four-degree drop in temperature is predicted. Also, there's a chance that the temperature may fall on February 5, 6, and 7. It will thus feel chilly during the day on February 4, 5, and 6. 

Advertisement

The severe winter is still ongoing in the nation's north. In Delhi and the neighboring areas, rain is expected, according to the Meteorological Department. Snow is anticipated in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the meantime.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement