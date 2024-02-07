Advertisement

Maharashtra: Over the following two to three days, the city is expected to see a drop in temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Madhya Maharashtra region is being impacted by cold winds from the north, which is responsible for this change in the weather.

Pune: Temperature Drop

A report stated that because of the northerly wind and clear sky, a two to three degree Celsius drop in minimum temperatures is anticipated in the city and other parts of the state in the upcoming days. Currently, a trough line extends from South Karnataka to North Vidarbha, and the upper air circulation is responsible for the increase in humidity across the Konkan and surrounding regions.

Bright Sky, Dry Weather

For the next 72 hours, Pune may anticipate bright sky and dry weather, per the IMD forecast. Some regions had fog on Sunday morning, and Shivajinagar recorded the season's lowest temperature of 10.8°C on January 16. The official added that it is expected that smog will persist in the city till the early hours of January 23. Up to January 27, the minimum temperature is predicted to fluctuate between 12 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Weather Report

Mumbai city and its suburbs continue to experience cold weather. At minimum temperatures on Friday, Matheran recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius, while Mumbai registered 16.9 degrees. There are going to be cold winds in Mumbai, especially at night and in the afternoon. Until January 23, the low temperature in Mumbai and the Konkan will be 14 degrees Celsius in the morning and 26 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

The minimum morning temperature in the remaining districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada is expected to be between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum afternoon temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius until January 23. In Vidarbha, cloudy skies and a little decrease in temperature are expected until January 25. IMD states that very few locations have a chance of experiencing light rain.