sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 22:26 IST, November 20th 2024

Mahayuti or MVA: Who Will Win Vidarbha? What Exit Polls Say

Stretching from Maoist-affected Gadchiroli to Nagpur, the Vidarbha region is also home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stretching from Maoist-affected Gadchiroli to Nagpur, the Vidarbha region is also home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters.
Stretching from Maoist-affected Gadchiroli to Nagpur, the Vidarbha region is also home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters. | Image: Republic Digital
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:26 IST, November 20th 2024