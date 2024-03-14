Advertisement

Nagpur: Seat-sharing discussions among the partners of the ruling `Mahayuti' coalition in Maharashtra will be concluded soon, BJP leader and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday declared candidates for 20 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

"Discussions on seat-sharing will be concluded very soon. Eighty percent of our work is done and 20 percent will be completed soon and we we will announce Mahayuti's candidates," Fadnavis told reporters here.

To a question on speculation about Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joining the Mahayuti, he said," Today, I cannot say anything about it officially....if any decision is taken, we will let you know."