sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • AAP's Mahesh Khichi Elected New Mayor Of Delhi With 133 Votes, BJP Gets 130

Published 18:54 IST, November 14th 2024

AAP's Mahesh Khichi Elected New Mayor Of Delhi With 133 Votes, BJP Gets 130

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Mahesh Khichi has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi after AAP got 133 votes in the Delhi's Mayoral elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mahesh Khichi elected new mayor of Delhi
Mahesh Khichi, AAP candidate, elected new Mayor of Delhi | Image: PTI screen grab
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:32 IST, November 14th 2024

Sanjay Singh Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress