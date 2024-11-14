Published 18:54 IST, November 14th 2024
AAP's Mahesh Khichi Elected New Mayor Of Delhi With 133 Votes, BJP Gets 130
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Mahesh Khichi has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi after AAP got 133 votes in the Delhi's Mayoral elections.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahesh Khichi, AAP candidate, elected new Mayor of Delhi | Image: PTI screen grab
18:32 IST, November 14th 2024