Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Cash-For-Query Scam: Mahua Moitra Sends Reply to CBI, Another Big Politician Summoned

Suspended Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has sent a reply on Thursday to the central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) in the Cash-For-Query Scam case.

Cash-For-Query Scam: Mahua Moitra Sends Reply to CBI, Another Big Politician Summoned | Image:PTI
New Delhi: TMC leader and former Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra has sent her response to a questionnaire by the CBI on allegations of corruption in raising questions in the house, officials said Thursday.

In a another significant development in the Cash-For-Query scam case, another top politician has been summoned by CBI. 

Meanwhile, Industrialist Darshan Hiranandani has been examined by CBI. 

The CBI is examining the response after which it will send a report to anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal which had referred the matter to the agency, they said.

The agency is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.

The CBI is also understood to have spoken to lawyer Jai Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with its inquiry, they said.

Queries sent by PTI to Moitra remained unanswered and the CBI has also maintained silence on the issue.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

