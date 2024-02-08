English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Mahua Moitra Gets Second Eviction Notice in Government Accommodation Matter

Urban Development Ministry has issued a second eviction notice to TMC's Mahua Moitra, & asked her to submit a reply to Directorate of Estates before Jan 16.

Digital Desk
Mahua Moitra
A second eviction notice has been issued to TMC's Mahua Moitra by the Urban Development Ministry. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Urban Development Affairs on Thursday issued a second notice for eviction to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, and asked her to submit the response to the Directorate of Estates before January 16 in connection with the cancellation of her government accommodation, Republic has learnt.

Earlier, an eviction notice was pasted by the ministry officials at Moitra's official bungalow after her expulsion from the Parliament late last year. 

On Thursday, Moitra withdrew her plea from the Delhi High Court, challenging an order cancelling her government accommodation, saying she will be approaching the Directorate of Estates regarding the matter.

 

 

 


 


 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

