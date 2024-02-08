A second eviction notice has been issued to TMC's Mahua Moitra by the Urban Development Ministry. | Image: PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Urban Development Affairs on Thursday issued a second notice for eviction to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, and asked her to submit the response to the Directorate of Estates before January 16 in connection with the cancellation of her government accommodation, Republic has learnt.

Earlier, an eviction notice was pasted by the ministry officials at Moitra's official bungalow after her expulsion from the Parliament late last year.

On Thursday, Moitra withdrew her plea from the Delhi High Court, challenging an order cancelling her government accommodation, saying she will be approaching the Directorate of Estates regarding the matter.







