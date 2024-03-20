×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

‘Transformative Moment’: India Tests Its 1st Indigenously-Made Engine for Battle Tanks in Mysuru

Maiden test-firing of India's first indigenously-made 1500 horsepower engine for Main Battle Tanks was conducted in Mysuru on Wednesday with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane terming it as a "transformative moment" which will enhance the country's military capabilities.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
israel hamas
‘Transformative Moment’: India Tests Its 1st Indigenously-Made Engine for Battle Tanks in Mysuru | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Maiden test-firing of India's first indigenously-made 1500 horsepower engine for Main Battle Tanks was conducted in Mysuru on Wednesday with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane terming it as a "transformative moment" which will enhance the country's military capabilities.

The achievement "heralds a new era" in the country’s defence capabilities, showcasing the technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Aramane presided over the "maiden test-firing of India's first indigenously-made 1500 horsepower (HP) engine for Main Battle Tanks at BEML's Engine division in Mysuru complex on March 20," it said.

It is "a transformative moment which will enhance India's military capabilities," Aramane was quoted as saying in the statement.

Advertisement

"The 1500 HP engine represents a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as high power-to-weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions, including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures and desert environments. Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally," it said.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said the accomplishment "solidifies BEML's position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation's needs in this critical sector".

Advertisement

The first test-firing of this engine signifies the completion of Generation One, focusing on technology stabilisation, it said.

"Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO laboratory, and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing," the ministry said.

Advertisement

The project is slated for completion by mid-2025. The project, initiated in August 2020, has been meticulously structured into five major milestones, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards, officials said.

The defence secretary also inaugurated a 'Wall of Fame' to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the BEML team.

Advertisement

It symbolises their contribution towards advancing the defence capabilities of the country and achieving milestones in indigenous technological innovation.

Senior civil and military officers of the ministry, industry partners and officials of BEML Ltd were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

a few seconds ago
Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

3 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

7 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

9 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

11 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

11 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

11 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

13 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

16 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

17 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

17 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

18 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

19 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo