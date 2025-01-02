Published 12:26 IST, January 2nd 2025
Main Accused Held in MP for Robbery of Rs 1.9 Cr Jewellery at Mumbai Shop
Mumbai Police have arrested the main accused in the robbery of gold and silver items of Rs 1.91 crore at gun-point from a jewellery shop
Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested the main accused in the robbery of gold and silver items of Rs 1.91 crore at gun-point from a jewellery shop here four days ago, officials said on Thursday.
A crime branch team apprehended the accused, identified as Vinod Lakhan Pal, from Madhya Pradesh's Niwadi district on Wednesday night, an official said.
While investigating the case, the crime branch got some important clues about the prime accused, following which a police team conducted a late night raid at a farm in Niwadi, an official said.
Pal was apprehended from the spot and was being brought to Mumbai, he said.
Pal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and another person allegedly robbed the jewellery shop located at Saat Rasta in Agripada area of Mumbai by brandishing a gun and knife after pretending to be customers on December 29.
They tied up the shop owner and staff, assaulted them and fled with jewellery valued at Rs 1.91 crore, the official said.
Based on the jeweller's complaint, the Agripada police subsequently registered a case of robbery, he said.
The crime branch team had also started a parallel probe into the case.
The police examined CCTV footage of areas near the crime spot and also sought technical support following which Pal was tracked down to Madhya Pradesh, the official said.
