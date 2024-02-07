Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST
'Maine Toh Kabhi Gaadi Kharidi Nahi...': PM Modi Reminds People of His Humble Background | WATCH
“I have never bought a car, so I have no experience, I have never even bought a bicycle. The people of Delhi should come and see this expo”, said Modi
New Delhi: While addressing India's largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, PM Modi revealed that he does not own a car. “I have never bought a car, so I have no experience, I have never even bought a bicycle. The people of Delhi should come and see this expo”, said Modi at the Expo. He also exuded confidence in winning the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, saying,"In my first term, I had planned a global level mobility conference...In my second term, I see a lot of progress being made and I believe that in my third term. Chaliye samajhdar ko ishara kaafi hota hai."
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Address
The drivers who drive trucks and taxis are an integral part of our social and economic system. Often these drivers drive trucks continuously for hours and hours, they do not have time for rest. The Central Government has started work on a new scheme to provide comfort to the drivers during the journey. Under this scheme, modern buildings with new facilities for drivers will be constructed on all national highways
A large number of Neo Middle Class has been formed in India who has his own hopes and aspirations. On the other hand, today the scope of the middle class in India is also increasing rapidly. The income of the middle class is also increasing.
Today India is moving ahead with the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The mobility sector is going to play a pivotal role in achieving this target.
India is on the move and moving fast; all set to become the third-largest economy in the coming years.
India is standing on the verge of becoming the economic powerhouse of the world.
Today's India is moving forward intending to become developed by 2047.
Referring to Atal Setu and Atal Tunnel, PM said that India is creating engineering marvels in record time.
Govt making policies keeping in view needs of people.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 showcases India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains. The Expo will feature exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion and also public-centric attractions like go-karting.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 19:22 IST
