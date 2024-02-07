Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

'Maine Toh Kabhi Gaadi Kharidi Nahi...': PM Modi Reminds People of His Humble Background | WATCH

“I have never bought a car, so I have no experience, I have never even bought a bicycle. The people of Delhi should come and see this expo”, said Modi

Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi at Mobility Expo | Image:@BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: While addressing India's largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, PM Modi revealed that he does not own a car. “I have never bought a car, so I have no experience, I have never even bought a bicycle. The people of Delhi should come and see this expo”, said Modi at the Expo. He also exuded confidence in winning the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, saying,"In my first term, I had planned a global level mobility conference...In my second term, I see a lot of progress being made and I believe that in my third term. Chaliye samajhdar ko ishara kaafi hota hai."

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024:  Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Address

The drivers who drive trucks and taxis are an integral part of our social and economic system. Often these drivers drive trucks continuously for hours and hours, they do not have time for rest. The Central Government has started work on a new scheme to provide comfort to the drivers during the journey. Under this scheme, modern buildings with new facilities for drivers will be constructed on all national highways

Advertisement

A large number of Neo Middle Class has been formed in India who has his own hopes and aspirations. On the other hand, today the scope of the middle class in India is also increasing rapidly. The income of the middle class is also increasing.

Today India is moving ahead with the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The mobility sector is going to play a pivotal role in achieving this target.

Advertisement

India is on the move and moving fast; all set to become the third-largest economy in the coming years.

India is standing on the verge of becoming the economic powerhouse of the world.

Advertisement

Today's India is moving forward intending to become developed by 2047.

Referring to Atal Setu and Atal Tunnel, PM said that India is creating engineering marvels in record time.

Advertisement

Govt making policies keeping in view needs of people.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 showcases India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains. The Expo will feature exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion and also public-centric attractions like go-karting. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement