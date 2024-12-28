Majestic, White Wonderland: Bhaderwah Valley In J&K Covered In Snow Blanket | Watch

Doda: Snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir’s Bhaderwah valley, transformed into a white wonderland, and rains in the plains lashed the region on Saturday, officials said.

Many places in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall under the influence of a western disturbance, said India Meteorological Department.

Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bhaderwah valley | Watch

The valley recently witnessed its first snowfall of the season.

Authorities have urged visitors to exercise caution when venturing into higher altitudes, as snowfall can cause road blockages and create slippery conditions. However, the recent snowfall is anticipated to give a boost to the region's tourism.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir's capital city receives the season's first heavy snowfall, covering the whole valley in a thick layer of white snow.

The fall in the mercury has led to the freezing of water supply lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake.