Published 21:37 IST, July 15th 2024

Major Cyber Heist At Noida’s Nainital Bank, Rs 16.5 Crore Transferred to 89 Accounts in 5 Days

The Noida branch of Nainital Bank witnessed a major cyber heist after the cyber crooks wiped away over Rs 16.5 crore by hacking its servers in 5 days.