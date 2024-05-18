Updated May 18th, 2024 at 17:03 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Transformer in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram Society, 4 Flats Set Ablaze
A huge fire broke out in a large transformer kept in the society Arihant Harmony in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Saturday.
- India
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Transformer in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram Society, 4 Flats Set Ablaze | Image:ANI
Ghaziabad: A huge fire broke out in a large transformer kept in the society Arihant Harmony in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Saturday, say reports.
Four flats caught fire as a result of the blaze. However, the fire has now been brought under control by the fire brigade.
This is a developing story.
Published May 18th, 2024 at 16:51 IST