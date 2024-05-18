BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Transformer in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram Society, 4 Flats Set Ablaze

Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A huge fire broke out in a large transformer kept in the society Arihant Harmony in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Saturday, say reports.

गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम सोसायटी अरिहंत हार्मनी में रखे बड़े ट्रांसफार्मर में भीषण आग लग गई। जिसके चलते चार फ्लैट में भी आग लग गई।



हालांकि दमकल गाड़ी द्वारा अब आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है।



आशा करता हूं सभी लोग सुरक्षित होंगे। #Indirapuram #Ghaziabad #Fire pic.twitter.com/nbIFq2PR0Z — Avinash K. Jha (@iavinashkjha)

Four flats caught fire as a result of the blaze. However, the fire has now been brought under control by the fire brigade.

This is a developing story.