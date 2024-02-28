Updated September 11th, 2021 at 12:23 IST
Major fire at Kolkata godown, 20 engines deployed
Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a godown in South Kolkata's Taratolla area on Saturday morning, officials said.
Twenty fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 10 am, they said.
There was no immediate report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the storage facility, the fire brigade officials said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be found out once it is brought under control, they added. PTI DC BDC BDC
September 11th, 2021
