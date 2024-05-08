Advertisement

Dausa: A major train accident averted in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Wednesday after a fire broke out inside the Lucknow-Ahmedabad Express train, while it was on its way from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The incident took place near Dausa’s Bhakri railway station, following which the train was halted at the railway station and efforts to douse the fire was initiated. The incident created a stir among the passengers travelling in the train.

According to the reports, a gateman stationed at gate number-168 of the railway had flagged the incident regarding the fire in the train after he witnessed a plume of smoke igniting out from the train.

Advertisement

No casualties were reported during the incident

As soon as a fire was flagged, the train was halted at the Bhakri railway station and officials of the railways were informed. The team of railway police along with the fire department officials and officials of the other concerned departments reached the spot and passengers were safely evacuated from the train.

Advertisement

The fire was controlled in a few minutes and the technical glitch was resolved. Following which the train was given a green signal to move forward to its destination. According to the information, during preliminary inquiry, it was found that the fire started due to a brake block in the wheel of the train.

Reportedly, no one was injured in the incident. Before moving ahead, the Lucknow-Ahmedabad train was inspected minutely by the railway officials.

