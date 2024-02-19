Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 19:51 IST

Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 11 Special Commissioners transferred

In a major reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 40 senior Delhi Police officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, an official order said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

In a major reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 40 senior Delhi Police officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, an official order said.

The move comes a day after a dramatic shootout took place inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead.

Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, the order said.

DCP South, Atul Kumar Thakur, has been transferred as DCP Headquarter–I, DCP Central Jasmeet Singh has been transferred as DCP Special Cell, DCP Security Gaurav Sharma will be DCP Southwest, DCP (7th Bn DAP) Benita Mary Jaiker will be DCP South, DCP PCR, Esha Pandey, will be DCP Southeast, and DCP outer North Rajeev Rajan has been transferred to Special Cell, the order said.

Advertisement

Published September 25th, 2021 at 19:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

5 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Singapore announces tax adjustments and economic support measures

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Corporate Affairs Ministry and Meta launch WhatsApp helpline

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Viral News: Rickshaw Puller's Unique Approach to Finding A Life Partner

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. India hockey coach Janneke Schopman says 'India is extremely difficult'

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Selena Shares Photos From '40 Hours In Paris'

    Web Stories18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo