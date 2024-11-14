Published 21:46 IST, November 14th 2024
Major Reshuffle In Jammu And Kashmir Police Amid Terror Concerns: 9 Districts Get New SSPs
In a major reshuffle in the Jammu and Kashmir police, at least 38 police officers including IPS officers have been transferred and assigned new responsibilities
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Major reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir police | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:46 IST, November 14th 2024