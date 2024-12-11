Major Terror Hideout Busted By Indian Army In J-K's Reasi, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized

Reasi: A major terror hideout was busted on Wednesday by the Indian Army in the Mahore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The recovery was made by troops from the 58 Rashtriya Rifles, who also recovered and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout. The action from the Indian Army soldiers thus prevented potential terror activities in the region.

According to the reports, the army seized items including an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and four grenades, which are believed to have been stocked by terrorists for use in future terror attacks. Additionally, five magazines and over 400 rounds of ammunition were also seized from the site.

This major crackdown against the terrorists' hideouts comes as part of the ongoing efforts by the Indian Army to dismantle terrorist networks operating in the region and thwart any terror threats. The busting of the terror hideout is also a massive blow to militants in the area, disrupting their ability to carry out armed activities.

The Army has intensified its operations in the region, focusing on neutralising terror hideouts and ensuring the safety and security of civilians. Authorities are investigating the seized materials to trace the source and network of the arms cache.