Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: The passengers of Krishna Express had a narrow escape in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district near Alair railway station, wherein the train was stopped immediately after the passengers alerted the train pilot and railway authorities after the passengers heard a loud sound from the damaged track while the train was moving. At once the train was stopped on the alert flagged by the passengers near Alair railway station on Sunday.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred when the Krishna Express, which was going from Adilabad to Tirupati, approached Alair station. The passengers heard a loud sound and informed railway authorities, who immediately stopped the train. Railway officials who examined the track found that it was damaged at one place and immediately took up repair works.

Further details regarding the incident is being awaited.